Engstrom scored a goal and added four assists in AHL Laval's 7-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.

Engstrom has scored in three straight games, but it was the four assists that made this a magnificent performance for the defenseman. He's now at five goals and 14 points through 18 appearances for Laval in his second AHL campaign. Engstrom is well on his way to improving from his 27-point effort in the 2024-25 regular season, which could make him a call-up option later this year.