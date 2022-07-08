Engstrom was selected 92nd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Engstrom is a legitimate 6-foot-2 and can skate, and those two traits alone make him a reasonable selection at this point in the draft. He finished the recently completed season with eight goals and 28 points in 45 games for Djurgardens' U20 junior club in his native Sweden. Engstrom projects as more of a bottom-pairing guy unless his offense takes an unexpected step forward, but there's long-term value here for the Habs.