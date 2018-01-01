Canadiens' Al Montoya: Back on ice before practice
Montoya (concussion) was seen on the ice Monday prior to Montreal's practice, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Montoya has been on IR since mid-November, so it's good to see him back on the ice. It's unclear if he'll practice with the team, but he appears to be making significant progress. The Canadiens could certainly benefit from getting Montoya back, but Carey Price and Antti Niemi will continue to find themselves in the net until his return.
