Montoya saved 25 of 28 shots he faced during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.

This was just the second start -- third appearance -- of the season for Montoya, so placing too much emphasis on his mediocre .873 save percentage and 3.77 GAA is ill-advised. The Montreal backup projects to receive approximately 20 starts this season, and he checks out as a matchup-based option to turn to in seasonal settings or daily contests.