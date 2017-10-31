Canadiens' Al Montoya: Collects first victory
Montoya saved 25 of 28 shots he faced during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.
This was just the second start -- third appearance -- of the season for Montoya, so placing too much emphasis on his mediocre .873 save percentage and 3.77 GAA is ill-advised. The Montreal backup projects to receive approximately 20 starts this season, and he checks out as a matchup-based option to turn to in seasonal settings or daily contests.
More News
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Gets Monday's starting nod•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Lets in five in loss•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Gets starting nod versus Kings•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Surrenders two goals in relief•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Starting second period•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Shows up on lineup card for preseason contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...