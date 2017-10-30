Canadiens' Al Montoya: Gets Monday's starting nod
Montoya will be in the blue paint for Monday's divisional showdown against Ottawa.
Monday will be Montoya's second start of the season, though he did make another appearance while working in relief. Collectively, the former Michigan Wolverine has a 4.20 GAA and .863 save percentage, well off the 2.67 GAA and .912 save percentage he posted in 19 games a season ago. While scoring is up league-wide in 2017-18, Ottawa has averaged an eye-popping 3.64 goals per game -- good for fifth-best in the NHL -- and have the makings of a daunting opponent for Montoya.
More News
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Lets in five in loss•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Gets starting nod versus Kings•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Surrenders two goals in relief•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Starting second period•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Shows up on lineup card for preseason contest•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Leaves practice early•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...