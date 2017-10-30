Montoya will be in the blue paint for Monday's divisional showdown against Ottawa.

Monday will be Montoya's second start of the season, though he did make another appearance while working in relief. Collectively, the former Michigan Wolverine has a 4.20 GAA and .863 save percentage, well off the 2.67 GAA and .912 save percentage he posted in 19 games a season ago. While scoring is up league-wide in 2017-18, Ottawa has averaged an eye-popping 3.64 goals per game -- good for fifth-best in the NHL -- and have the makings of a daunting opponent for Montoya.