Montoya will be between the pipes against Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Montoya will be making his first start of the season, having appeared just once in relief of Carey Price on Oct. 7. The 32-year-old Montoya is likely getting the nod because Wednesday's contest is the tailend of a back-to-back; however, Price has looked shaky at best through the opening six games of the year, which could open the door for Montoya to get a few more games.