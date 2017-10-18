Canadiens' Al Montoya: Gets starting nod versus Kings
Montoya will be between the pipes against Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Montoya will be making his first start of the season, having appeared just once in relief of Carey Price on Oct. 7. The 32-year-old Montoya is likely getting the nod because Wednesday's contest is the tailend of a back-to-back; however, Price has looked shaky at best through the opening six games of the year, which could open the door for Montoya to get a few more games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Surrenders two goals in relief•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Starting second period•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Shows up on lineup card for preseason contest•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Leaves practice early•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Possible increase in workload•
-
Canadiens' Al Montoya: Cleared for backup duty Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...