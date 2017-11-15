Montoya is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This IR designation for Montoya comes as no surprise since the goalie doesn't have a set timetable for his return. Unfortunately for the Habs, elite backstop Carey Price (lower body) is not progressing from his own injury as quickly as he'd hoped, but Charlie Lindgren has stepped up in a major way with a 1.39 GAA and .957 save percentage to supplement three wins over five games this month, and there's probably no harm in dropping Montoya for the surging youngster.