Montoya headed to the Habs' dressing room Wednesday after taking a puck to the throat, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montoya needed assistance to get off the ice -- which is certainly concerning -- but the team did not provide an update on his status. If the 32-year-old does have to miss time, the Habs will likely turn to Charlie Lindgren (lower body) to serve as the backup -- although he is also dealing with an injury.