Canadiens' Al Montoya: Lets in five in loss
Montoya gave up five goals on 42 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
This was Montoya's first start of the season, and at this rate he won't be getting many more. In his previous appearance this year, Montoya gave up two goals on nine shots.
