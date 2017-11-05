Canadiens' Al Montoya: Notches win with 19 saves
Montoya made 19 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Winnipeg on Saturday night.
He was pressed into duty when Carey Price declared himself hurt this week. Montoya was solid, but not spectacular on Saturday night, so don't read much into the win. He could get the team's next start Sunday against Chicago, too.
