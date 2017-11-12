Montoya will be sidelined indefinitely due to a concussion.

It's unclear when exactly Montoya sustained the concussion, as he hasn't seen game action since Nov. 4, making it even more difficult to come up with any sort of timetable for the veteran keeper's return. The Canadiens will have to lean on Charlie Lindgren and Zach Fucale while Montoya and Carey Price (lower body) remain on the shelf.