Montoya could see an increase in his workload in the 2017-18 season, Steven Nechay of Canadiens.com reports.

Canadiens' goaltending coach, Steven Waite has expressed his trust in Montoya, saying "We're not afraid to put Al in goal against any team in the league". This implies that Montreal can use Montoya whenever starting goalie Carey Price needs rest, not just against weaker opponents. Montoya's increase in playing time will be limited however, as he will remain in a back up role to Price.