Montoya could see an increase in his workload in the 2017-18 season, Steven Nechay of Canadiens.com reports.

Canadiens goaltending coach Steven Waite has expressed his trust in Montoya, saying, "We're not afraid to put Al in goal against any team in the league." This implies Montreal can use Montoya whenever starting goalie Carey Price needs rest, not just against weaker opponents. Montoya's increase in playing time will be limited however, as he will remain in a backup role to Price.

