Montoya (neck) is available for Friday night's preseason home contest versus the Panthers.

Montreal's primary backup goalie took a puck to the throat during Wednesday's practice, and he even required assistance getting off the ice, but fortunately appears to have avoided a serious injury. Montoya went 8-6-4 with a 2.67 GAA and .912 save percentage last season; those aren't great numbers, but his pair of shutouts of 19 games shows that you may be able to catch lightning in a bottle by streaming him as a low-budget flier in daily settings during the season.