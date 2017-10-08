Montoya is in net for the start of the second period against the Capitals on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Carey Price got lit up for four goals on 14 shots in the first period, leading to his departure. Montoya posted a .912 save percentage and 2.67 GAA in 19 games last season, showing that he'll be able to hold his own as a backup. The 32-year-old was expected to start Sunday against the Capitals, but those plans may change now that he's likely to play two periods Saturday.