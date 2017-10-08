Canadiens' Al Montoya: Surrenders two goals in relief
Montoya gave up two goals on seven shots after replacing starter Carey Price to start the second period of Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.
It was the Alex Ovechkin show Saturday, as the star winger scored four times, and neither Price nor Montoya had a shot. Period. Montreal faces the Rangers on Sunday, and Montoya was originally expected to start. The Canadiens have a decision to make, and an announcement is unlikely to happen until game day.
