Montoya is dealing with an upper-body ailment and will not be available against the Sabres on Saturday.

Without Montoya available -- and Carey Price (lower body) still working his way back -- the Habs were forced to recall Zach Fucale from AHL Laval under emergency conditions. The 30-year-old Montoya hasn't played since Nov. 2, so it's unclear whether he suffered his injury in that contest or if it was during a practice session. Given the excellence of Charlie Lindgren so far, Montoya probably wasn't going to be between the pipes versus Buffalo anyway.