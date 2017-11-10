Montoya is dealing with an upper-body ailment and will not be available against the Sabres on Saturday.

Without Montoya available -- and Carey Price (lower body) still working his way back -- the Habs were forced to recall Zach Fucale from AHL Laval under emergency conditions. The 30-year-old Montoya hasn't played since Nov. 2, so it's unclear whether he suffered his injury in that contest or if it was during a practice session. Given the excellence of Charlie Lindgren so far, Montoya probably wasn't going to be between the pipes versus Buffalo anyway.

