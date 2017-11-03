Canadiens' Al Montoya: Will start Saturday
Montoya will work between the pipes as Saturday's road starter against the Jets, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Carey Price is dealing with a lower-body injury, which will keep him out Saturday. Montreal has two games this weekend, so Montoya was probably going to get a start regardless. The Jets figure to pose a significant challenge for the backup tender, as they've won three straight and currently sit in second place within the Central Division.
More News
