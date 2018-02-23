Hemsky (concussion) took contact during Friday's practice but won't play Saturday against the Lightning, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Considering he hasn't played since Oct. 20, the Canadiens want to ensure Hemsky absorbs enough contact before returning to duty, so his next chance to dress will be Monday against the Flyers. Even before his injury, the 34-year-old forward didn't post a point over seven games, so the Habs likely aren't in a rush to return him, especially since they've basically been eliminated from the playoff picture.