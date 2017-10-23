Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Dealing with concussion symptoms
Hemsky did not practice Monday due to the effects of a concussion sustained Friday against the Ducks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hemsky has already been placed on injured reserve, with the team offering clarification regarding the nature of his ailment. Even when healthy, the winger's opportunities have been limited, as he is logging just 9:55 of ice time per game. While the Czech is sidelined, Torrey Mitchell and Nikita Scherbak will compete for the open spot on the Habs' fourth line.
