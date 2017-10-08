Play

Hemsky will sit out as a healthy scratch Sunday, when the Habs play the Rangers in New York, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

The Czech winger is off to a rough start, as he's yet to make any key offensive or defensive contributions in his debut campaign with the Habs. He has warmed the penalty box a bit, though, already serving eight minutes in the sin bin over two games.

