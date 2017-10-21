Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Injured Friday
Hemsky suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of Friday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim and did not return, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Hemsky took a couple of hard bodychecks and never came out of the locker room after the first intermission. Hemsky will have a few days to heal before the next game Tuesday against Florida.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Takes slashing penalty Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Ready for 2017-18 campaign•
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Secures one-year pact•
-
Stars' Ales Hemsky: Ruled out for remainder of season•
-
Stars' Ales Hemsky: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...