Hemsky suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of Friday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim and did not return, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Hemsky took a couple of hard bodychecks and never came out of the locker room after the first intermission. Hemsky will have a few days to heal before the next game Tuesday against Florida.

