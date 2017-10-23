Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Injured reserve necessary
Hemsky (upper body) will go on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The 34-year-old originally sustained his injury Friday against Anaheim and although it appeared he was taken to the locker room as a precaution, he'll sit out at least the next week to rehab his ailment. Although Hemsky has been held pointless so far in the 2017-18 season, he's been receiving 3:00 of ice time on the power play, and been a veteran leader for Montreal. Hemsky can first return Saturday against the Rangers, and expect Torrey Mitchell to receive some ice time in his absence.
