Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Not ready to return
Hemsky (concussion) skated on his own ahead of Montreal's game-day skate Monday.
Despite reportedly being cleared for contact, Hemsky once again was held out of practice Monday, which could be an indication he suffered a relapse in his recovery from a concussion. Until the winger is activated off injured reserve, fantasy owners will want to avoid utilizing him for their lineups, especially considering he remains without a clear timeline to return to action.
