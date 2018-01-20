Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Remains sidelined
Hemsky (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Bruins.
The veteran winger has been a full participant in practice since last week, but he hasn't played since he sustained a concussion Oct. 20 against the Ducks, so the Canadiens are going to give him all the time he needs to get back to 100 percent before inserting him back into the lineup. Montreal should release another update on Hemsky's status once he's given the green light to return to action.
