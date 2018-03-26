Hemsky (concussion) won't return before the end of the season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hemsky hasn't played since Oct. 20 and appeared in just seven games this year. With no points to show for it, the winger's debut season with Montreal could also be his last, as the 34-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

