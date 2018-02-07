Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Skates after practice
Hemsky (concussion) skated following Tuesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Hemsky, who has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in Anaheim on Oct. 20, still hasn't been cleared for contact.
