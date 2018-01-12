Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Sports non-contact jersey at practice
Hemsky (concussion) was back on the ice for practice Friday wearing a non-contact jersey.
Hemsky last saw game action Oct. 20 against the Ducks, remaining on the sideline since then as he continued to struggle with concussion symptoms. He's finally made enough progress on the front to return to practice without contact, but the winger remains without a timetable to return at the moment. More information on his status should surface as he closes in on a return to the ice.
