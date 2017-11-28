Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Struggling in recovery
Hemsky (concussion) has been on the ice just once after sustaining a concussion against the Ducks on Oct. 20, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The news that Hemsky has been unable to get on the ice does not bode well for his long-term prospects of getting back on the ice -- whether that means this season or beyond. The 2001 first-round pick has missed the Habs' previous 17 outings and appears no closer to returning to the lineup. Simply skating would be just the first step in the winger's recovery process, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on a return any time soon.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Injured reserve necessary•
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Injured Friday•
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Takes slashing penalty Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Ready for 2017-18 campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...