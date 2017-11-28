Hemsky (concussion) has been on the ice just once after sustaining a concussion against the Ducks on Oct. 20, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The news that Hemsky has been unable to get on the ice does not bode well for his long-term prospects of getting back on the ice -- whether that means this season or beyond. The 2001 first-round pick has missed the Habs' previous 17 outings and appears no closer to returning to the lineup. Simply skating would be just the first step in the winger's recovery process, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on a return any time soon.