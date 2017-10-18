Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Takes slashing penalty Tuesday
Hemsky had three shots and two penalty minutes over 11:02 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to San Jose.
Hemsky is pointless with five minor penalties over five games and could be headed toward a healthy scratch Wednesday in Los Angeles. Three of his five penalties have been for slashing, an area the NHL has strictly enforced early on in 2017-18. Head coach Claude Julien's post-game comments to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette suggest the 34-year-old forward will be watching Wednesday's game from the press box. "You can't slash in this league," Julien said when asked about Hemsky. "I think a lot of them have been slashing penalties, so he's got to get a little bit more disciplined with his stick."
