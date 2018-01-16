Hemsky (concussion) will join the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, but is not expected to suit up, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hemsky recently ditched the non-contact jersey at practice and will take another step in his recovery by traveling with the club. While the Habs have not provided a specific timeline for the winger's return, slotting into the lineup for Saturday's tilt with Boston certainly seems like a possibility. The Czech will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to play, along with an additional roster move to clear space under the 23-man limit.