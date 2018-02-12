Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Unavailable for road trip
Hemsky (concussion) will stay back in Montreal when the team heads out on a four-game road trip.
Hemsky has been doing some light skating, but otherwise has yet to resume practicing, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he is not making the trip. The Habs return home Feb. 22 against the Rangers, however, since he won't be practicing with the team, his return will likely be after that game (at the earliest).
