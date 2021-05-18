Belzile ascended from AHL Laval to the Canadiens' active roster Tuesday.
Belzile was one of nine Rocket members to get summoned to Montreal to fill out the team's Black Aces squad of emergency depth options for the playoffs. He isn't likely to play Round 1 against Toronto starting Thursday.
