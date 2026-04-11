Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Adds three points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Belzile scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Laval's 5-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.
Belzile has been better than his usual steady self in the AHL with 29 goals and 62 points over 65 appearances this season. He's added 158 shots on net, 76 PIM and a plus-13 rating. Belzile is a reliable AHL veteran but is past the point in his career of getting regular call-up chances.
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