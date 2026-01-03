Belzile scored twice and added two assists in AHL Laval's 5-4 overtime win over Utica on Friday.

Belzile is on a massive heater with three straight two-goal games, earning six goals and four assists in that span. For the season, he's up to 18 tallies, 31 points and a plus-19 rating through 29 appearances. The veteran forward figures to be a long shot for a call-up, but he's doing everything he can to put himself into consideration.