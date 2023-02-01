Belzile was reassigned to AHL Laval on Tuesday.
Belzile has four assists through five contests at the NHL level this season. The 31-year-old will likely be back with the Canadiens after the All-Star break if the team's injury situation does not improve.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Creating offense on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Notches assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: First game, first assist•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Recalled Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Named captain for AHL Laval•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Hits waivers•