Belzile had two assists, two shots on goal and two hits over 12:35 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Belzile was the secondary helper on goals by Michael Pezzetta and Rafael Harvey-Pinard, as the fourth line continues its resurgence. The 31-year-old Belzile has pointed in all three games since being called up and joined the fourth line, which has produced four goals in the last three contests.