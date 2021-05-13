Belzile was reassigned to AHL Laval on Thursday.
The Canadiens are off until next Thursday for Game 1 versus Toronto, so Belzile will head to Laval to get a few minor-league games in before presumably returning to the big club for the playoffs.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: In lineup Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Shifts back to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Notches helper in debut•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: First regular-season game on tap•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Joins taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Back to bus league•