Belzile had an assist and one blocked shot over 10:35 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.

Belzile, who started the day in the AHL preparing to play the Toronto Marlies, was called up to the NHL and faced the Marlies' parent club. He was added to the roster after Montreal announced Cole Caufield (shoulder) would miss the rest of the season. He was the secondary helper on Rafael Harvey-Pinard's game-tying goal in the second period. The Canadiens were already operating without several forwards before the Caufield transaction, so Belzile could be around for the next few weeks and getting TOI on the bottom six. He had 25 points over 29 games for AHL Laval prior to joining the Habs.