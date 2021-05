Belzile will be promoted from the taxi squad and make his regular season NHL debut Saturday in Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Belzile played in six postseason games with the Canadiens last season, but this will be his first regular season action at the NHL level. The 29-year-old winger has produced 11 points in 14 games with AHL Laval in 2020-21.