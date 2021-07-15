Belzile inked a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Thursday.
Belzile made his NHL debut this past season, appearing in a pair of contests for the Habs in which he generated one assist, three shots and two hits while averaging 10:39 of ice time. While the 29-year-old winger should get a chance of securing a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, the fact that his new deal is a two-way contract certainly indicates the organization expects him to continue at least splitting his time between the NHL and AHL this upcoming campaign.
