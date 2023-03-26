Belzile scored a goal on one shot and added one hit over 14:13 of ice time in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Belzile scored Montreal's seventh goal midway through the third period, snapping a seven-game drought with his fifth tally. The 31-year-old is unlikely to become an everyday player for the Canadiens next season, but in the here and now, Belzile is healthy and contributing from the fourth line with 13 points over 27 contests.