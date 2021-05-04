site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Joins taxi squad
Belzile was added to Montreal's taxi squad Tuesday.
Belzile will likely be on hand as an emergency option for Wednesday's game versus Ottawa. The 29-year-old forward still hasn't made his NHL debut.
