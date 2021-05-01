site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canadiens-alex-belzile-joins-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Joins taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Belzile was promoted to Montreal's taxi squad Saturday.
Belzile will be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's game versus Ottawa. The 29-year-old winger has yet to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read