Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Lands one-year deal

Belzile secured a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Friday.

Belzile went undrafted coming out of the QMJHL after the 2011-12 campaign and has been bouncing around the minors, primarily in the ECHL. Last year, the winger appears to have found his stride, as he led AHL Laval in goals (19), assists (35) and power-play goals (eight). The 27-year-old will get every opportunity to earn a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but should still be concerned a long shot for the Opening Night lineup.