Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Leads Laval
Belzile has two goals, an assist and seven shots over the first two games at AHL Laval.
Belzile picked up where he left off in 2018-19 when he led the Rocket in goals (19) and assists (35). At 28 years old, the forward provides organizational depth for the Canadiens, but he could get on the short list of players to be considered for a promotion.
