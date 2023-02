Belzile had an assist, four shots on goal and one blocked shot over 11:16 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Belzile has registered points in five of seven games since being called up from AHL Laval. He's strictly a fourth liner at this point, but if Montreal can flip veterans, such as Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin and Mike Hoffman at the trade deadline, Belzile could be in line for additional TOI.