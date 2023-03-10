Belzile scored a goal on two shots over 10:16 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Belzile corralled a puck in the neutral zone and went straight to the net, beating Igor Shesterkin over the stick-side shoulder. It was the third consecutive game with a goal for the fourth-line forward, giving him 10 points over 19 games since AHL Laval's captain was called up to the NHL. He and Rafael Harvey-Pinard (eight goals, 21 games) have given Montreal a booster since joining the team.