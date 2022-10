Belzile cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Laval, for whom he was named the team captain Monday, La Presse Canadienne reports.

Belzile, 31, is a veteran of the AHL circuit, having played in the league since 2012-13. He has 13 regular-season games of NHL experience, all with Montreal, and added an assist in six playoff games for the Canadiens. Belzile recorded 10 goals and 12 assists over 32 games for the Rocket in 2021-22.