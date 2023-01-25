Belzile had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 9:35 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Belzile battled with David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy for a rebound and managed to stick the puck to Kirby Dach, who scored his second goal of night just 1:46 after the Bruins grabbed a 2-1 lead. Belzile is up with the team due to several injuries at forward and has given the Canadiens a lift with two assists in two games played. He opened on the fourth line but was given shifts with players on the top-three lines during the third period, one of which led to Dach's tally.